n The Anacortes Community Theatre is virtually performing “The Last Five Years,” a musical love story set in New York. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. July 1-3. $15 (individual) and $30 (household). acttheatre.com.
n Hospice of the Northwest will hold a webinar about preparing documents for end-of-life at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1. hospicenw.org.
n North Cascades Institute will offer a course on the biology and identification of lichens at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Fairhaven Park in Bellingham. $50. ncascades.org. Also:
A wildflower workshop on Sauk Mountain will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. $110. ncascades.org.
A virtual course on the natural history of Puget Sound with David Williams, author of “Homewaters,” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. $15. ncascades.org.
n The City of Mount Vernon will have a Fourth of July fireworks show at Edgewater Park starting at 8 p.m. mountvernonwa.gov/parks.
n The City of Marysville will have a Fourth of July festival with food trucks and fireworks at dusk. marysvillewa.gov.
n The City of Oak Harbor will celebrate the Fourth of July with an 11 a.m. parade along Bayshore Drive. A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic and Northern Kings Bikes on the Bay will be held at Windjammer Park after the parade. Fireworks will start at dusk. oakharborchamber.com.
n The City of Bellingham will have a Fourth of July fireworks show over Bellingham Bay beginning around 10:30 p.m. bellingham.com.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will hold a luncheon with state-elected officials at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Registration required. $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. sedrowoolley.chambermaster.com.
n Village Books and the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center will present free Zoom poetry workshops for youths at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9. villagebooks.com.
n Friends of the Forest will host an intermediate hike while teaching about mosses in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 9, starting at the Whistle Lake parking lot. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
A plant-themed guided family nature walk at Little Cranberry Lake will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a free Junior Ecologists learning event about crustaceans for ages 6-9 at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9. eventbrite.com.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a friction fire basics course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Priced on a sliding scale. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Strewart St., Mount Vernon, will host an all-ages block party concert on Saturday, July 10, featuring the Chris Eger Band; Ebb, Slack, & Flood; and Juniper’s Trail. Food from Estilo Valle and Rooted Kitchen and a beer garden will be present. The concert starts at 4 p.m. $15 for ages 21 and up, $10 for designated drivers and ages under 21 (infants free). farmstrongbrewing.com.
n The Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team, a citizen science project that collects data on marine bird carcasses on beaches, will hold a Zoom training session for prospective volunteers at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11. coasst.org.
n Western Washington University’s College Quest, open for grades 10-12 from July 12-16, is a week of activities to introduce the college experience, including sessions with WWU Admissions and the chance to earn a credit by taking an introductory behavioral neuroscience course. $800. wwu.edu/collegequest. Also at Western:
TheYoung Explorers Science Camp will learn about the science of water and river currents in a virtual four-lesson series for grades 3-5 from 9-10 a.m. July 12-15. $50. wwu.edu/youth.
n Skagit Regional Health will host a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines and what “return to normal” looks like at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. skagitregionalhealth.org.
n The Skagit Artist’s NW Art Beat Studio Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, featuring 25 local artists in 15 art studios. nwartbeat.com.
n The Camano Crab Dash 5K and 10K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Entry free starts at $25. Proceeds benefit the Camano Center. Register at runsignup.com.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a hike through the upland trails of Padilla Bay with restoration ecologists Roger Fuller and Corinne Gardner at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. padillabay.gov.
n Skagit City School, 17508 Moore Road, Mount Vernon, will hold a picnic at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Bring your own lunch. 360-466-3365.
