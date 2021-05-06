n Western Washington University and Green Flower will host a virtual cannabis career summit on Thursday, May 6. cannabiscareersummit.com.
n Village Books and the North Cascades Institute will present author Lyanda Lynn Haupt for a virtual conversation about her new book, “Rooted,” about the connection between nature and culture, at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. villagebooks.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship will hold a webinar in Spanish about applying for PPP loans at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. mountvernonchamber.com.
n The Friends of the Forest will host a community hike of intermediate difficulty near Little Cranberry Lake at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on first Fridays of the month through September. Registration is required at mountvernonchamber.com. The first movie will be “Cars,” playing at 9 p.m. Friday, May 7.
n Children of the Valley will hold an annual Cinco de Mayo virtual art auction to benefit students in the Mount Vernon School District beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7. covmv.org.
n Camp Kirby will host a Lego Day Camp for grades K-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. $50. ultracamp.com.
n The Lincoln Theatre will present regional folk artist Matney Cook, who is celebrating a new album, via livestream at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Tickets are by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the Lincoln:
“Bach to Rock,” a virtual concert featuring music spanning three centuries performed by Matt Rehfeldt, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Admission by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also:
n The North Cascades Institute will hold a virtual field excursion of the Spring Snake Count in the Methow Valley, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. $110; register at ncascades.org. Also:
“The Photographer’s Cookbook,” a virtual webinar, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. $15; ncascades.org.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free class on understanding Medicare choices at 1 p.m. Monday, May 10. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
A free balance screening will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Registration required. islandhospital.org or 360-299-4204.
A free class on nutrition and osteoporosis will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. islandhospital.org.
n Village Books in Bellingham will host a talk with Anna Quinn about her new memoir, “Crossing the River: Seven Stories that Saved My Life,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. villagebooks.com. Also:
A free virtual talk with Dr. Jane Goodall and Peter Wohlleben about his new book, “The Heartbeat of Trees,” will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 16. villagebooks.com.
n Western Washington University will host a free virtual flute masterclass with Constance Volk of Ensemble Dal Niente at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. cfpa.wwu.edu. Also:
A free virtual performance on African piano music by Dr. William Chapman Nyaho will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. cfpa.wwu.edu.
Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of “Braiding Sweetgrass,” will host a free virtual panel discussion and presentation at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 19. wwu.edu.
n Hospice of the Northwest will host an online presentation on coping with grief and loss at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. hospicenw.org.
n Village Books and the North Cascade Institute will hold a free virtual celebration of the naturalist writer and educator Saul Weisburg’s 35-year career with the institute. Joining him in conversation will be nature writers Bill Dietrich and John Miles at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13. villagebooks.com.
n The Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women will present local photographer Rakan Alduaij for a virtual talk on the profession at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13. anacortes-wa.aauw.net.
n The Quilt and Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host a virtual lecture on minimal design in modern quilting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 19. qfamuseum.org.
n The Healthy Island Youth Initiative will hold a Chum Run 5K to support it programs in South Whidbey at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Community Park in Langley. Same-day registration is $35. There will also be a free run for kids under 10. More details: swparks.org.
n The Island Hospital Foundation will host Well Journey Adventure, a weeklong event with wellness classes, cooking lessons and live panel discussions as a fundraiser for the hospital’s new Health & Wellness Center, from May 17-22. myihf.org.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will hold a wildflower watercolor painting hike at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Whistle Lake. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
n Skagit Regional Health will sponsor a free virtual cooking and nutrition course for athletic activities and recovery at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Registration required: stillyvalleyhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.