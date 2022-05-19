n Skagit Symphony will present its spring concert, "There and Back Again," in memory of Katrina Pierson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon. Pierson died in March 2021, and Skagit County lost a true lover and patron of the arts. Pierson played the violin and viola in the Skagit Symphony since its inception, where she also volunteered many years as a board member and officer. The concert will feature a performance of “Vocalise” by Rachmaninoff in a nod to Pierson’s favorite composer. Information: skagitsymphony.com or 360-848-9336.
n Skagit Climate Talks at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, via Zoom; request the Zoom link at skagitbeaches.org. "Electrify Everything Part 1 - Electrify Your Life" with Pete Marsh, owner of Green Power & Materials LLC. Part 1 will focus on individual actions and options to electrify your household. Part 2 on June 16 will focus on decarbonizing our electrical grid with renewable energy sources and storage options.
n Mount Vernon Elks will hold an open house/membership drive from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the club, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Music from 5-9 p.m. by Joel Aaron Wright. 360-848-8882.
n A Downton Abbey Royal Tea Party will be held at the Concrete Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22. The event includes tea and treats, film clips, a trivia contest, Best Dressed awards, door prizes and photo opportunities. Admission includes entry to the 5 p.m. showing of "Downton Abbey: A New Era." Tickets, $25, are available online only at https://downtonabbeyteaparty.bpt.me.
n The Sixth Annual Skagit Water Weeks will be held through May 31, with a variety of fun, educational and free family activities. Hosted by the Skagit Conservation Education Alliance and numerous community partners. For a schedule of activities: skagitcleanwater.org/skagitwaterweeks/ or contact Christine Longdon at info@skagitcleanwater.org.
n Dance to the music of the Skippers or Sentimental Journey each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Senior Center. $5 cover charge requested.
n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.
n Celebrate National Menstrual Hygiene Day with the Stanwood-Camano Island Chapter of Days for Girls from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at 8910 Viking Way, west entrance, around the building from Stanwood Thai Restaurant. sci@daysforgirls.org.
n Pleasant Ridge Cemetery commissioners invite the public to the outdoor Memorial Day service at the cemetery, 17666 Valentine Road, Mount Vernon, at 9 a.m. Monday, May 30. Limited seating is available for those unable to stand. Cemetery commissioners will be available for questions or concerns.
n Starting June 1, One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger moves to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
n The Concrete Chamber of Commerce will present the Mountain Film Festival on June 2-5 at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St. Highlights include documentaries, multimedia presentations, photography and mountain sports workshops. Guest speakers include Jeff Kish of the Pacific Northwest Trail Association and Oak Rankin of Glacier Peak Institute. Andy Porter Photography and Seattle City Light are also participating.
The schedule of films and presentations can be found at mountainsonfilm.com, and tickets are available online. The film festival coincides with the Mount Baker Ultramarathon, a 56-mile footrace from Concrete to Mount Baker’s Sherman peak. Seventy or more runners will start in town center at midnight, June 4. mtbakerultra.com.
n The Growing Veterans Summer Kickoff is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Edison Granary, 14136 Gilmore Ave., Bow. The event will feature food, a beer garden, live music, silent auction and raffle, talent from the Bellingham Circus Guild, and more. Growing Veterans’ mission is to “empower military veterans to cultivate purpose and belonging by growing food, community and each other,” according to a news release. Tickets and information: growingveterans.org/summer-kick-off-event.
n Swedish pancakes will be served from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Mount Vernon Elks, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. $9. 360-848-8882.
n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. Features include the Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among others. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. berrydairydays.com.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 24663 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley. No cost, but donations welcome. Finger foods, and BYOB. For more information, visit Facebook page “Sedro-Woolley Class 1972.” Additional information, email Sue (Grip) Husk at husksvrsh@hotmail.com.
n Join the Procession of the Species in the Anacortes July 4 parade. Procession of the Species is a community art experience celebrating the web of life. Workshops will be held during June at Johnny Picasso's. Workshop leaders are needed. Information: potsanacortes.org; Instagram: potsanacortes or beck@friendsoftheacfl.org; or shermanpt@gmail.com.
n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
