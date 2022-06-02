n The annual Blast from the Past celebration will be held in downtown Sedro-Woolley on June 3-5. The return of this year’s event will celebrate 1972 with music, car-related events, a fun run/walk, arts and crafts fair, kids activities and much more. Information: www.sedro-woolley.com, facebook.com/sedrowoolleychamber, or Events Coordinator Monique Brigham (Monique.SWChamber@gmail.com).
n The Concrete Chamber of Commerce presents the Mountain Film Festival in Concrete on June 2-5 at the Concrete Theatre (45920 Main St.). Highlights of the festival include documentaries, multimedia presentations, photography and mountain sports workshops. Guest speakers include Jeff Kish of the Pacific Northwest Trail Association and Oak Rankin of Glacier Peak Institute, and Andy Porter Photography and Seattle City Light are also participating.
The schedule of films and presentations can be found at www.mountainsonfilm.com, and tickets are available for purchase online. The film festival coincides with the Mount Baker Ultramarathon, a 56-mile footrace from Concrete to Mount Baker’s Sherman peak. Seventy or more runners will start in Town Center at midnight, June 4. Information: www.mtbakerultra.com.
n Mount Vernon Drive-In Movie Nights are back in partnership with the city of Mount Vernon, with movies at Skagit Valley College (2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon). The series will start on Friday, June 10, with a 9:45 p.m. showing of “Spider Man: No Way Home.” Free admission. Parking lot opens at 8:15 p.m. mountvernonchamber.com.
July 15: “Encanto” (9:45 p.m.)
Aug. 5: “Back to the Future” (9 p.m.)
n The Growing Veterans Summer Kickoff event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Edison Granary, 14136 Gilmore Ave., Bow. The event will feature food, a beer garden, live music, silent auction and raffle, talent from the Bellingham Circus Guild, and more. Growing Veterans’ mission is to “empower military veterans to cultivate purpose and belonging by growing food, community and each other,” according to a news release. Tickets and information, visit https://growingveterans.org/summer-kick-off-event.
n The A’Town Big Band will perform a free swing dance at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center (1701 22nd St.) from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. The band will play music from your favorite bandleaders of the Swing Era — Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and others. This event, made possible by a grant from the Manieri Endowment, is open to the public and admission is free. Big band lovers and dancers of all ages are invited.
n Swedish pancakes will be served from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Mount Vernon Elks, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. $9. 360-848-8882.
n The next Camano Wildlife Program will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. “Moss and Lichen — Our Evergreen Pacific Northwest”: learn about two interesting life forms — moss and lichen — both found in abundance in the Pacific Northwest. Skagit County Master Gardener Deborah Smeltzer will describe their biology and cultural characteristics, show portraits of the life forms, provide “fun facts,” discuss whether they are “friend” or “foe,” talk about how to control them when needed, and answer questions. Information: www.camanowildlifehabitat.org, call 360-387-2236, or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration.
n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. The event will include Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among other events. The Berry Dairy Days festival is co-hosted by the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and the city of Burlington. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. Since its inception, the festival has grown immensely but has always focused on bringing the community together and celebrating local agriculture. www.berrydairydays.com.
n The Skagit, Whatcom, Island Trail Maintenance Organization will hold a fund-raising plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 at 13595 Avon Allen Road. The sale includes annuals, perennials, roses and more. 360-424-0407.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1972 will host a 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 24663 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley. No cost, but donations are welcome. Finger foods, and BYOB. For more information, visit Facebook page “Sedro-Woolley Class 1972.” Additional information, email Sue (Grip) Husk at husksvrsh@hotmail.com.
n Loggerodeo, the world-famous event that celebrates the Fourth in July in Sedro-Woolley, will be held July 1-4. This marks the 74th year for Loggerodeo, which includes an arts and crafts fair, barbecue cook-off, carnival, chainsaw carving competition, a beard contest, kiddie parade, the Grand Parade, fireworks, the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace, rodeo, street dance, live music and more. Information: www.loggerodeo.com, or email sedrowoolleyloggerodeo@frontier.com.
n Join the Procession of the Species in the Anacortes July 4 parade. Procession of the Species is a community art experience celebrating the web of life. This year, Anacortes joins the tradition for the first time, with a theme of “Forest to the Sea.” Workshops will be held during June at Johnny Picasso’s. Participants are invited to join in free workshops to make animal, plant — and even fungus — costumes during open-door art collaborations. Workshop leaders are needed. Information www.potsanacortes.org; Instagram: potsanacortes or beck@friendsoftheacfl.org; or shermanpt@gmail.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Riverwalk Concert Series at Skagit Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Mount Vernon, Thursday evenings from July 7 to Aug. 2. Schedule of bands at www.mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.
n Burlington Summer Nights presents live music and loads of family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill (1660 South Burlington Blvd.), and on Saturday, July 16, a potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bay View Civic Center (12615 C St., Mount Vernon). Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.
n The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. $50 per person; must register before July 15. Information: https://myevent.com/1982mvhsreunion.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n 2022 free Parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by state Department of Natural Resources and state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Discover Pass free days are:
Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.
Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.
Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
n Starting June 1, One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger moves to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
n Dancing at the Mount Vernon Senior Center has resumed. Dance to the music of the Skippers or Sentimental Journey each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. $5 cover charge requested.
n Summer of Sound at the Whatcom Museum: This summer, the Whatcom Museum is hosting a variety of exhibits and programs that celebrate music and sound. There will be two historic music exhibits at Old City Hall, attend a free chamber music concert with musicians from the Bellingham Festival of Music, and bring kids to the Family Interactive Gallery for Saturdays with the Symphony. whatcommuseum.org/explore/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.