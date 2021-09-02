Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n Dance to music by the Skippers or Sentimental Journey from 1–3 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Information: Ken Kossman (360-336-3682) or the senior center (360-416-1585). $7 suggested donation; masks required until further notice.
n Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month, September through May, at the Farmhouse Restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:15 a.m. arrival; 11:30 p.m. lunch, program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow, 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.
n WhaMemWriMo: 5 p.m. Thursdays in September. Village Books in Bellingham and Whatcom Community College are offering a four-part class on memoir writing for Whatcom Memoir Writing Month. $29 per class or $99 for all four. villagebooks.com.
n Oak Harbor Music Festival: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Beer gardens, food vendors and two stages of music on SE Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor. Free admission.
n Woodapalooza: noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 4-6., Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley. A gallery opening and meet-and-greet will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. woodapalooza.com.
n Roaming Artists Show: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5. This show will highlight original works by 30 plein air artists at 141 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island.
n Fall Craft Fair: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 606 Morris St., La Conner.
n Ride Bike, Eat Pie: Open through Sept. 5. The Sea, Trees & Pie Bike Ride is a noncompetitive event with three scenic Central Whidbey routes, completed at the rider’s convenience. Free pie voucher is redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. wclt.org/bikeride.
n Forest Bathing: Either 8:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. April Claxton will lead a class on the Japanese art of “forest bathing” at Bellingham’s 100 Acre Woods. $55. ncascades.org.
n Big Wetland Loop Hike: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will host an informative hike about wetlands and watersheds. The 4.7-mile hike features steep inclines. Meet at the 29th Street trail access in Anacortes. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Blast From the Past: Friday, Sept. 10-12. Sedro-Woolley will celebrate the ‘70s with a car show and live music. A fun run will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. sedro-woolley.chambermaster.com.
n Farmtoberfest: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Farmstrong Brewing is putting on a Bavarian-themed block party featuring games, food and live music at their taproom at 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. farmstrongbrewing.com.
n Cooking Greens: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Suzanne Butler will teach a cooking class on ways to make kale, Swiss chard and collards tastier at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. $15. Call 360-466-3821 to reserve a spot.
n Northwest-inspired Art: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Professional landscape artist Chris Viau will lead a presentation of poetry and art inspired by the Northwest. $10. ncascades.org.
n Christmas Poster Contest: Submit by noon Thursday, Sept. 15. Artists may submit a 16-by-16 graphic with the theme “Partridge in a Pear Tree” for the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce. Grand prize is $250, youth prize is $100. sedro-woolley.chambermaster.com.
n All about Seeds: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. The Washington Native Plant Society Koma-Kulshan chapter will host a meeting about seeds at ReStore, 2309 Meridian St., Bellingham. wnpskoma.org.
n Free Museum Day: Saturday, Sept. 18. For Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham as well as some Seattle-area museums will have free admission. A free ticket must be downloaded at smithsonianmag.com/museumday.
n Burlington Fly Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Hosted by Heritage Flight Museum and featuring demo flights and a hangar tour. heritageflight.org.
n Giant Pumpkin Festival: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Enjoy vegetable weigh-offs, toad races and food vendors at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Luminaries Artists Awards: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Museum of Northwest Art will hold a reception in celebration of artists Kevin Paul and Pieter VanZanden for the 2020 Luminaries Awards. Registration required. museumofnwart.org. 360-466-4446, ext. 103.
n Shell Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. 5K fun run and walk. $10. asfkids.org/funrun.
n Writing Workshop for a Cause: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Author Steve Almond will lead a writing workshop on creating an irresistible narrator to help raise money for local writer Laurel Leigh’s medical expenses. $75. villagebooks.com.
n Fall Garage Sale, Antiques & Car Show: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. The event at the Skagit County Fairgrounds will feature 140 vendors and live music. $3. skagitcounty.net/garagesale.
n Natural History Day Expedition: 9-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. North Cascades Institute will host a day expedition around Lummi Island and Bellingham Bay aboard the Snow Goose, a 65-foot research vessel. Naturalist Amanda Colbert will share natural histories of area bird species. $190. ncascades.org.
n The Quebe Sisters: 7:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 30, Lincoln Theatre. Tickets start at $24. lincolntheatre.org.
