n Mount Vernon Drive-In Movie Nights are back in partnership with the city of Mount Vernon, with movies at Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. The series will start on Friday, June 10, with a 9:45 p.m. showing of “Spider Man: No Way Home.” Free admission. Parking lot opens at 8:15 p.m. mountvernonchamber.com.
July 15: “Encanto” (9:45 p.m.)
Aug. 5: “Back to the Future” (9 p.m.)
n The Growing Veterans Summer Kickoff event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Edison Granary, 14136 Gilmore Ave., Bow. The event will feature food, a beer garden, live music, silent auction and raffle, talent from the Bellingham Circus Guild, and more. Growing Veterans’ mission is to “empower military veterans to cultivate purpose and belonging by growing food, community and each other,” according to a news release. Tickets and information, visit https://growingveterans.org/summer-kick-off-event.
n The A’Town Big Band will perform at a free swing dance at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Free.
n Swedish pancakes will be served from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Mount Vernon Elks, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. $9. 360-848-8882.
n The next Camano Wildlife Program will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. Topic: “Moss and Lichen — Our Evergreen Pacific Northwest,” led by Skagit County Master Gardener Deborah Smeltzer. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org, 360-387-2236, or camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration.
n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. Features include the Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among others. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. berrydairydays.com.
n The Skagit, Whatcom, Island Trail Maintenance Organization will hold a fundraising plant sale from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at 13595 Avon Allen Road. The sale includes annuals, perennials, roses and more. 360-424-0407.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 24663 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley. No cost, but donations welcome. Finger foods, BYOB. For more information, visit Facebook page “Sedro-Woolley Class 1972.” Additional information, email Sue (Grip) Husk at husksvrsh@hotmail.com.
n Loggerodeo, which celebrates the Fourth in July in Sedro-Woolley, will be held July 1-4. The event includes an arts & crafts fair, barbecue cook-off, carnival, chainsaw carving competition, a beard contest, kiddie parade, the Grand Parade, fireworks, the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace, rodeo, street dance, live music and more. Information: loggerodeo.com, or email sedrowoolleyloggerodeo@frontier.com.
n Join the Procession of the Species in the Anacortes July 4 parade. Procession of the Species is a community art experience celebrating the web of life. Workshops will be held during June at Johnny Picasso’s. Workshop leaders are needed. Information: potsanacortes.org; Instagram: potsanacortes or beck@friendsoftheacfl.org; or shermanpt@gmail.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Riverwalk Concert Series at the Skagit Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Mount Vernon, Thursday evenings from July 7 to Aug. 2. Schedule of bands at www.mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.
n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill, 1660 South Burlington Blvd., and on Saturday, July 16, a potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bay View Civic Center, 12615 C St., Mount Vernon. Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.
n The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. $50 per person; must register before July 15. Information: https://myevent.com/1982mvhsreunion.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n 2022 free Parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Next up: Saturday, June 11 (National Get Outdoors Day) and Sunday, June 12 (Free Fishing Weekend).
n One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
n Dance to the music of the Skippers or Sentimental Journey each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Senior Center. $5 cover charge requested.
n The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, with a no-host get-together in the tent area of the Rockfish Grill, 320 Commerical Ave., Anacortes. A catered picnic is scheduled for noon Saturday, Sept. 10. Cost is $20 for classmates and guests. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
