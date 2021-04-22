Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The 2021 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival runs through April 30. The internationally renowned festival features the tulips and other flowers of the Skagit Valley. tulipfestival.org. In related events:
The annual photo contest is underway. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival for more on how to submit and vote.
A craft party will feature a virtual event for children featuring the Jolly Nanny at noon Saturday, April 24. $49; tulipfestival.org.
Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, on Fridays in April.
n Skagit Farm to Pint’s Fest Roadshow is an April-long event featuring the local brewers of Skagit County. Concerts, activities, prizes are part of the festivities. $55. skagitfarmtopint.com.
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in April. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley will hold free courses on youth mental health first aid at 9 a.m. today, April 22, and at noon Thursday, May 13. Registration required: unitedgeneral.org.
n Skagit Valley Food Co-op, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon, will offer one free Oregon White Oak, Cascara or Red Flowering Currant tree to customers in honor of Earth Day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, April 22. skagitfoodcoop.com.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free, virtual mental health management class at noon today, April 22. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
A free swallow screening will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Registration required. islandhospital.org.
The first of a four-part class on childbirth education will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. $95. islandhospital.org.
A free dietary class on managing high cholesterol will begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. islandhospital.org.
n Western Washington University will host visual artist Paul Rucker for a free keynote and Q&A at 5 p.m. today, April 22. cfpa.wwu.edu. Also:
A free virtual flute masterclass with Constance Volk of Ensemble Dal Niente will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. cfpa.wwu.edu.
A free virtual performance of African piano music by Dr. William Chapman Nyaho will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n The North Cascades Institute will host the bilingual English-Spanish webinar “Alpinism and Consumerism: Montañismo y Consumismo no es lo mismo” at 5:30 p.m. today, April 22. $5, ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A webinar on gray wolves in Washington state will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29. $15, ncascades.org.
“Herptiles of Methow Valley: Connecting with Cold-Blooded Creepers,” a web course on identifying reptiles and amphibians in the region, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. $15; register at ncascades.org.
n The Washington Alzheimer’s Association will hold a discussion about responding to dementia-related behaviors at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23. InquiryWA@alz.org. Also:
A discussion about the health connection between mind and body will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. InquiryWA@alz.org.
n Camp Kirby will hold an Outer Space Day Camp for grades K-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. $50. ultracamp.com.
n The Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, 32630 Highway 20, will host a food truck event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25, in the forested area next to the chamber. A klompen shoe canal race, with shoes for purchase at $5, will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. both days. oakharborchamber.com.
n The Koma Kulshan Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will hold a work party planting a pollinator garden and hedgerow at the Larrabee Right-of-Way at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Masks and tools required. wnpskoma.org.
n Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group will hold an Earth Day volunteer work party to pull invasive ivy at the Samish Island Campground at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Registration required: skagitfisheries.org.
n The Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner will host a color mixing class over Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24. $20 monamuseum.org. Also:
The museum will have an art preview and auction for its 40th anniversary. A silent auction by appointment only at the gallery runs from May 27 to June 9. Virtual auctions, including a live auction, will be held June 10-13. monamuseum.org.
n Lake Stevens Trail Cycling will host a bike and hike event on Guemes Island at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Details at the Lake Stevens Trail Cycling Facebook group.
n Experience International will host “Tulips, Artists, and Beer: The Best of Skagit,” a bike tour that includes lunch, gallery and museum tours, a night at the La Conner Channel Lodge and more, on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25. $750. expint.org.
n The Lincoln Theatre will livestream the annual Skagit Valley Drag Show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Donations will be accepted. lincolntheatre.org. Also:
Starry Night Chamber Music, featuring the music of Bach performed by local musicians, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
Regional folk artist Matney Cook, who is celebrating a new album, will perform via livestream at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Admission by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Whidbey 1/2, a half-marathon, will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 25. Online registration required. runsignup.com/Race/WA/OakHarbor/TheWhidbeyHalf.
n The Skagit River Poetry Foundation will host the virtual poetry event “Truth, Beauty & Tulips,” featuring new state Poet Laureate Rena Priest, Jessica Gigot and more, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25. skagitriverpoetry.org.
n Village Books and the North Cascades Institute will present Kim Stafford for a free virtual poetry reading at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. villagebooks.com.
n Whatcom Museum and the North Cascades Audubon Society will host a free presentation on the efforts to rescue burrowing owls in Oregon by the Global Owl Project at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Register at whatcommuseum.org.
n The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual talk about mental health and best practices for employers at noon Wednesday, April 28. burlingtonchamber.com.
n Western Washington University and Village Books will host a virtual book talk on “Bridging the Longest Border” by Donald Alper, a history of the Center for Canadian-American Studies, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. villagebooks.com.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will celebrate its 49th anniversary with a hybrid in-person and livestream concert of Americana band The Lowest Pair at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Tickets start at $12. mountbakertheatre.com.
n The Camano Law Enforcement Foundation will host a virtual talk about human trafficking at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. clesfoundation.org.
n The Celtic Arts Foundation will hold a virtual celebration of the history and legacy of Scottish writer Sir Walter Scott at 5 p.m., Friday, April 30. $25 for nonmembers. celticarts.org.
n Bellingham Parks and Recreation will host a virtual information session on the Sikh faith and culture at 6 p.m., Friday, April 30. activekids.com.
n Village Books in Bellingham will host Charles Durrett for a virtual talk about his book, “A Solution to Homelessness in Your Town,” on Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. villagebooks.com.
n Hospice of the Northwest and United General will host a webinar about the realities of hospice care at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. hospicenw.org.
