Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n SWAN Skagit Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Celebrate the 2021 Women of the Year nominees in a virtual banquet. Info: swanskagit.com.
n Gallery Syre will host a Meet and Greet with artist Beth Anna Margolis from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The gallery also announced the extension of Margolis’ solo exhibition “Paintings of My Life.” The gallery is located at 465 W. Stuart Road, Bellingham, and is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment. Information: info@gallerysyre.com, www.gallerysyre.com, 360-746-8745.
n ”Witches the Musical”: Free online premiere, 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. In a world where suspicions of witchcraft were all around them, a group of young girls formed a circle of trust and unleashed unspeakable terror onto a small village — welcome to the year 1692 and the village of Salem, Mass. Based on the true story and historical record of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials, with a dose of musical-theater fantasy. This is the first time that the full stage production from the Lincoln Theatre has been made available online. All original music, script and lyrics, filmed live on stage at the Lincoln in October 2012. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
n Festival of Trees: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s 33rd annual Festival of Trees returns to downtown Mount Vernon from Nov. 4-28. In partnership with Festival of Trees Title Sponsors Peoples Bank and Whidbey Coffee, and Tree Stroll Sponsor Dwayne Lane’s Skagit Subaru, the Festival will showcase 48 elaborately themed Christmas trees that will be presented in downtown Mount Vernon storefront windows. Information: www.skagitfestivaloftrees.org, 360-814-5747 or foundation@skagitregionalhealth.org.
n Girls Storyteller’s Club: Ages 7-12: 4-6 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 13; Ages 13-17: 5:15 — 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 14. Make A Scene WA is hosting two filmmaking classes for girls at 1313 E. Maple St. #106, Bellingham. $600. Financial aid/payment plans available. makeascenewa.com.
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n Skagit River produce market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. Information: skagitriverproduce@gmail.com.
n DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month September through May at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:15 arrival; 11:30 lunch followed by fun program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.
n Anacortes Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30. Located at 7th Street and R Avenue. anacortesfarmersmarket.org.
n Eagle Haven Sunday Market is held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 31, featuring local produce, artisans, food, beer, hard cider, wine and live music. 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley.
n The Camano Wildlife Program has public presentations via Zoom on the third Wednesdays of the month. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
{strong class=”note”}n {/strong}Village Books hosts a talent show from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on the last Mondays of every month. The first hour is set aside for Spanish-language performers and is held over Zoom until further notice. Email sean@seandwyerauthor.com to participate or watch.
n Wild Whatcom is hosting a community program exploring local parks and trail for adults and children at 9:30 a.m. every Friday in Bellingham. $5 suggested donation. Registration required. wildwhatcom.org. {%%note} {/%%note}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.