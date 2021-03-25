Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n At the Lincoln Theatre: A virtual showing of the movie “Stray,” the story of three stray dogs wandering the streets of Istanbul, through their eyes, as they search for food and shelter, is being held through today, March 25. $12, lincolntheatre.org/film/stray. Also at the Lincoln:
Northwest duo Free Harmony will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
Area funk band Cascadia Groove will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery will present “Growing Giant Pumpkins,” a complimentary Zoom class on tips for growing giant vegetables for new hobbyists, especially for those who are considering entering the Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27. chrisitansonsnursery.com.
n The Whatcom Humane Society is holding a virtual birdhouse auction through March 31. whatcomhumane.org.
n Stones Throw Brewery, 1009 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, will host Beer with the Brewers, a chance to meet the brewers and learn more about the brewing process, from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through May. stonesthrowbrewco.com
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will hold a “Tiptoe through the Treasures” sale at Skagit City School on Fir Island on April 9-11. Shopping is by reservation only. skagitcounty.net/museum or 350-466-3365.
n The North Cascades Institute will host Mukul Soman, who will present “The Ethical Photographer: A Wildlife Photographer’s Perspective” at 5:30 p.m. today March 25. $15; register at ncascades.org. Also:
The webinar “The History of Rock: Geologic Knowledge in the North Cascades” will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. $15; visit ncascades.org.
The bilingual English-Spanish webinar “Alpinism and Consumerism: Montañismo y Consumismo no es lo mismo” will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. $5; ncascades.org.
n Skagit Farm to Pint’s Fest Roadshow is an April-long event featuring the local brewers of Skagit County. Activities include concerts, activities, prizes and beer. $55. skagitfarmtopint.com
n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival’s annual photo contest will begin on Thursday, April 1. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival for more on how to submit and vote. In related festival events:
The Skagit Art Association will host a fine art and gift show at Schuh Farms, 15565 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in April. tulipfestival.org.
The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival will kick off with a virtual gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1. There will be a silent auction and the Joan Penney Jazz Quartet will perform. Calico Cupboard dinner tickets start at $40. Admission by ticket only. 360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, on Fridays in April.
Tulips on Parade will be held on Saturday, April 10. Participate by touring local towns and tulip fields. There is an interactive map of tulips and decoration to view by car. Voting for favorite displays ends on April 12. More details: tulipfestival.org.
A craft party will feature a virtual event for children featuring the Jolly Nanny teaching a tulip-themed craft project, at noon Saturday, April 24. $49; tulipfestival.org
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in April. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n La Conner Kiwanis will host a community garage sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, in the parking lot at Crescent Moon Yoga, 606 Morris St., La Conner.
n Camp Kirby will host a Spring Break Exploration camp for grades K-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 5-8. $214. ultracamp.com
n The Island Xpedition Rally, an annual car cruise for area motor enthusiasts, will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11. The event will begin at 400 Harris Ave. in Bellingham, go through Chuckanut Drive to Cap Sante Park, then to Keystone Ferry Landing on Whidbey Island. Visit facebook.com/PNWDrives for the course details.
n In lieu of the Spring Wine Festival, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Sip & Savor Skagit,” a curated box featuring goods from local vendors. Pickup is available Tuesday through Saturday, April 13-17. anacortes.org
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host Dr. Deborah Kelley for a talk on deep sea volcanoes. Kelley will be live streaming from a submarine observatory at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. The Zoom link will be posted at skagitbeaches.org.
n The Friends of the Forest will host an easy community hike near Little Cranberry Lake at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 21. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Lake Stevens Trail Cycling will hosting a bike and hike event on Guemes Island at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Details at the Lake Stevens Trail Cycling Facebook group.
n Experience International will host “Tulips, Artists, and Beer: The Best of Skagit,” a bike tour that includes lunch, gallery and museum tours, a night at the La Conner Channel Lodge and more, on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25. $750. expint.org
