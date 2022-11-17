• Anacortes Elks Lodge No. 204 will host its annual Hoop Shoot at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Anacortes Boys & Girls Club, 904 Sixth St, Anacortes. 360-588-9045. For boys and girls ages 8-13.

• Mount Vernon Lions Club members will hold their annual food drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Red Apple Market, 820 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Safeway, 315 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. Donations benefit Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services and Oasis Teen Shelter. 360-610-6953.


