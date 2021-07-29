Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The Cama Beach Quilters will host an outdoor display of quilted art and sewing activities for all ages at Cama Center at Cama Beach State Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Rubatano Marimba will play. Quilts and other handmade items will be for sale. A Discover Pass is required to park. camabeachfoundation.org. Gretchen Yanover will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will host a special screening of PNWild’s latest film “Tamarack" at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31. There will be $15,000 in giveaway prizes and a live podcast Q&A session. $35, kids $10. lincolntheatre.org.
n Deception Pass State Park’s American Roots Music series will feature Latino and Japanese fusion duo Miho & Diego at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, for a free concert at the North Beach Amphitheater. parks.state.wa.us.
n The Camano Animal Shelter Association will host a fundraiser selling hats, shirts and hoodies at the Camano Multi-Purpose Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31. camanoanimalshelter.org.
n The Whidbey Island Scavenger Hunt is an island-wide digital event being held until Monday, Aug. 2, featuring trivia, photo quests and more to raise money for the Big Brother Big Sister of Island County. bbbsislandcounty.org.
n Blue Compass will host a San Juan island-hopping kayak journey with nine campers and three staff from Aug. 2-6. $2,145. bluecompasscamps.com.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will hold its annual Pioneer Picnic at Pioneer Park in La Conner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. 360-466-3365.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on first Fridays of the month through September. Registration is required. Pixar's "Coco" in Spanish will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. lincolntheatre.org.
n Summertime Sing! features the No Name Choir plus The Atlantics at Camano Commons from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. $12. tinyurl.com/camano-summer-sing-tickets
n The Anacortes Arts Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8. There will be artisan booths, music stages and a beer and wine garden. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n Mount Vernon Parks & Enrichment Services will have a cleanup day at Lions Park starting at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7. Gloves and tools available. Registration required. apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks.
n Friends of the Anacortes Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, on the front lawn of the library. Proceeds go to the nonprofit’s donations to the library for book purchases and children’s programs.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a handmade spoon carving course from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Priced on a sliding scale. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n The La Conner Classic Boat & Car Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. A car cruise will begin at 3 p.m. and awards will be given. lovelaconner.com.
n Rock the Cause, a concert benefiting the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation, will feature local singer Savanna Woods, The Chris Eger Band and Shaggy Sweet from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. $55. tix.com.
n The Skagit Shooting Range in Burlington will hold “Contextual Handgun: The Armed/Parent Guardian," a firearm course for parents from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7-8. skagitshootingrange.com.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will screen "The Mark of Zorro," a silent film with a live score performance by Dennis James, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Starting at $10.50. mountbakertheatre.com.
n The La Conner Regional Library will have a summer reading craft session with a butterfly and bird theme at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. laconnerlibrary.org
n The Skagit County Fair is back for four days of live entertainment, vendors, livestock shows and more from Aug. 11-14. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. skagitcounty.net.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a virtual talk on deciduous trees with David Drummond at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. padillabay.gov.
n Relay for Life will have a “Sock Hop” at the Skagit County Fair at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The first 100 people to bring a new pack of socks to the fair gate will receive a free fair ticket. Benefits the Skagit Friendship House.
n The Camano Preparedness Group will present Treating and Avoiding Heat Exhaustion from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Vista Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. rspaulson.rp@gmail.com
n Lincoln Theatre’s BrewFest on the Skagit is scheduled from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Edgewater Park in Mount Vernon. Music by Savanna Woods; Ebb, Slack & Flood; The Enthusiasts; and Fantasy Band. Dozens of local brews, regional bands and food trucks. $25. lincolntheatre.org.
n Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will have in-person tours of Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest, led by Curator of Art Amy Chaloupka, at 12:15 and 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Registration required. whatcommuseum.org.
n The Anacortes Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30 at Seventh Street and R Avenue. anacortesfarmersmarket.org
n The Mount Vernon Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 9 at 501 Main St. mountvernonfarmersmarket.org
n Eagle Haven Sunday Market take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, featuring local produce, artisans, food, beer, hard cider, wine and live music. 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley.
