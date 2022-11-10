• A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club in Alger from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Take exit 240 to Old Highway 99, and go left to the green building. $3 suggested donation for adults, $5 per family. Another open house will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
• The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center in Rockport is recruiting volunteers for the 2022-23 season to help lead outdoor nature walks and staff the Interpretive Center. The center will be open weekends mid-December through mid-February. The introductory training session will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Rockport. skagiteagle.org.
• The National Active and Retired Federal Employees’ Association will host a health fair from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at USFS & NPS office, 810 Highway 20, Sedro-Woolley. Representatives from the major federal health plans (Blue Cross Blue Shield, Group Health, Kaiser, GEHA, Aetna, etc.) will discuss the 2023 plans. Free. 360-202-8999 or merrybemerry@gmail.com.
• The Skagit County Veterans Day Parade and Heritage Plane Flyover will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on Fairhaven Avenue in downtown Burlington. Also: pancake breakfast (8-10 a.m. at the Burlington Community/Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave.); military display (10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Burlington Visitor Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave.); soup-and-sandwich luncheon (noon-1 p.m., Burlington Community/Senior Center). 360-755-9649 or recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 10th St., Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout November:
Family Storytime — 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Community Meeting Room.
LEGOs in the Library — 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Children’s Library.
Stay & Play for Toddlers and Their Caregivers — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Children’s Library.
Fall STEAM Program — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Community Meeting Room.
School’s Out Nailed-It: Genre Decorate-Off for grade 6-8, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Community Meeting Room.
School’s Out Library Drop-In — grades 9-12, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Community Meeting Room.
Second Sunday Jazz — Ann Reynolds, 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, Buxton’s Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. Based on Reynolds’ 2021 award-winning recording, “Inspired by Women Composers,” the Ann Reynolds Trio presents compositions honoring four female composers: Mary Lou Williams, Carla Bley, Geri Allen and Christine Jensen.
• Skagit Regional Health Foundation 34th annual Festival of Trees: This holiday tradition features the display and auction of 32 ornately decorated Christmas trees, the Jolly Gingerbread Jingle Breakfast for children and Family Festival Days, all in the Cascade Mall Center Court in Burlington. The lineup:
The annual Gala and Auction is set for Friday, Nov. 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres, wreath sales ($100 each) and a mini trees silent auction. The live auction begins at 7 p.m. followed by dancing to Mama Dirty Skirt. Tickets cost $100 until Nov. 21. Advanced ticket purchase is required and online reservations are preferred at SkagitFestivalofTrees.org. 360-814-8376.
The Jolly Gingerbread Jingle Breakfast will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 26. The event will feature a catered breakfast, visits with Santa and a variety of children’s activities. Tickets are $25 and advanced purchase is required.
Family Festival Days run Saturday, Nov. 26 from 1-5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring live entertainment and an opportunity to view the Christmas trees. Admission $5; complimentary admission for guests age 2 and under.
A Tree Stroll and Online Auction in downtown Arlington takes place through Nov. 27. The community will have the opportunity to bid for a mini-tree or bid for a tree online via a silent auction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.