• The schedule has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Reemaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and are all-ages and dog-friendly. Tickets are available for $8 presale or $10 day-of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.
Sept. 15 – The Chris Eger Band; Sept. 22 – Paige Woods & The High Fives; Sept. 29 – Cory Vincent.
• Camano 101: “How to live on an island” will be presented from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano. Meet experts on local beaches, parks and trails, landscaping for wildlife, caring for your septic system, emergency preparedness, free bus service, recycling, gardening, forest and pasture management, and other resources. The event is accessible by request on fare-free Island Transit’s West Camano bus route; call 360-387-7433.
• America’s Boating Club of Skagit Bay will present America’s Boating Course, a class for beginning boaters and a USCG-approved course that will allow you to get the State Boater Education Card. Held 5:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 12-14, via Zoom, with final exam at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in person in the Anacortes area. The course textbook: “America’s Boating Course, 3rd Edition.” Cost: $40 or $50 for two from same household sharing course materials. To register and for more information, contact Mark Richey (425-876-6274, ssboaschool@hotmail.com). Class limited to 15 students; registration closes Oct 3.
• The Skagit River Poetry Festival seeks volunteers to help with festival logistics throughout Oct. 6-8. Most activities are held at Maple Hall in La Conner. Volunteers who commit to 12 hours will receive a festival pass. Information: skagitriverpoetry.org/festival.
• 2022 free Washington State Parks days: Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
• Join a group at the North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church in Burlington. Groups that meet Tuesday evenings include Financial Peace, the Grief Sessions, Jesus the One & Only, A Story of Overlap, Together in Prayer, Sexual Integrity 101, Women’s 12-Step Group, and Crafting & Games. Childcare is available. Visit ncsda.org for more information.
{strong class=”note”}• {/strong}One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
