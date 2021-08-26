Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n Dance to music by the Skippers or Sentimental Journey from 1–3 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. A variety of dances including Waltz, Foxtrot, Swing, Latin and line dances. Information: Ken Kossman (360-336-3682) or the Senior Center, 360-416-1585. $7 suggested donation to cover cost of bands; masks required until further notice.
n DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month September through May at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:15 arrival; 11:30 lunch followed by fun program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.
n Keys for Kids: 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 or Saturday, Aug. 28. This fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County will feature a night of live music, food and drinks at 17503 Cook Road, Burlington. $100. skagitclubs.org.
n Artists’ Garage Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Art supplies, fabrics, jewelry, tools and more will be for sale at La Conner Artists’ Gallery at 128 S. St. in La Conner. 360.399.1660.
n Car Wash with a Cause: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Homeplace Burlington Memory Care is holding a car wash at 210 N Skagit Street to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. 360.755.7000.
n American Roots Music: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Deception Pass State Park’s American Roots Music series presents Appalachian folk group Coty Hogue Trio for a free concert at the North Beach Amphitheater. parks.state.wa.us
n Collage Class: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Rosa Langley will host a free storytelling through collage making workshop at the Museum of Northwest Ar at 121 S 1st St. in La Conner. monamuseum.org.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce is having a luncheon at Willowbrook Manor from 11:30-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. The new Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Dr. Miriam Miralles Mickelson will be introduced. $17 for members, $20 nonmembers.
n Birchwood Gardening Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. The club will meet at the Whatcom Museum at 121 Prospect Street in Bellingham to discuss softwood and hardwood plant propagation techniques. Membership open to Whatcom and Skagit residents. birchwoodgardenclub.com.
n AMP Fest: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Anacortes Music Project’s all day music festival will feature two stages, 20 local bands with a beer garden and food truck station at Seafarer’s Memorial Park, Anacortes. anacortesmusicproject.org.
n Ride bike, eat pie: Open through Sept. 5. The Sea, Trees & Pie Bike Ride is a noncompetitive event with three scenic Central Whidbey routes, completed at the rider’s convenience. Free pie voucher is redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. Benefits the Whidbey Camano Land Trust. wclt.org/bikeride.
n Forest bathing: Either at 8:30 a.m. or 1 p.m on Sunday, Sept. 5. North Cascades Institute will have April Claxton give a class on the Japanese art of “forest bathing” at Bellingham’s 100 Acre Woods. $55. ncascades.org.
n Sedro-Woolley will be celebrating the ‘70s with Blast From the Past, a car show featuring live music from Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12. A fun run will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. sedro-woolley.chambermaster.com.
n Farmtoberfest: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Farmstrong Brewing is putting on a Bavarian-themed block party featuring games, food and live music at their taproom at 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. farmstrongbrewing.com.
n Cooking Greens: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Suzanne Butler is teaching a cooking class on ways to make kale, Swiss chard and collards tastier at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. $15. Call 360.466.3821 to reserve a spot.
n North Cascades Institute will have professional landscape artist Chris Viau give a presentation of poetry and art inspired by the Northwest at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. $10. ncascades.org.
n The Washington Native Plant Society Koma-Kulshan chapter will have a meeting about seeds at the ReStore in Bellingham at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. wnps.org/meetings.
n Burlington Fly Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Heritage Flight Museum will have a Fly Day featuring demo flights and a hangar tour. heritageflight.org.
n Giant Pumpkin Festival: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Vegetable weigh-offs, toad races and food vendors will make for a day of autumnal fun at Christianson’s Nursery at 15806 Best Road. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Shell Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. This 5K fun run and walk benefits the Anacortes School Foundation. $10. asfkids.org/funrun.
n Celebrate Summer Art Show: Through Sept. 2: Regional juried art show at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
n Camano Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n Stanwood Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org.
n Skagit River produce market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. Information: skagitriverproduce@gmail.com.
