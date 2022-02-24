Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n Skagit Climate Talks: Friends of Skagit Beaches and the Skagit Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host the fourth Skagit Climate Talks Presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Three experts will discuss nuclear energy’s role in a net-zero carbon emissions future. The Zoom link is posted at skagitbeaches.org; the Facebook event link is www.facebook.com/events/700702304269720/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D.
n Concrete Mardi Gras: The Concrete Chamber of Commerce’s Mardi Gras celebration returns on Saturday, Feb. 26, with a parade starting at the Concrete Post Office at 3 p.m. and ending in Town Center with music, food and other fun. This year’s royalty are Valerie and Jarrod Lee. There is no cost to enter the parade. Entry forms are available at concrete-wa.com; deadline is Feb. 24. Information: Concrete Chamber of Commerce (360-853-8784), chamber@concrete-wa.com.
n Forest owners’ winter school: The state Department of Natural Resources and the Washington State University Extension Forestry program are teaming up to take their Forest Owners’ Winter School classes online, providing more than 20 free classes on topics from climate change to wildlife habitat to insects and diseases.
The program will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, via Zoom. Many of the classes will be tailored specifically to the needs of landowners both east and west of the Cascades. Information: forestry.wsu.edu/webinars/onlinews. To register: bit.ly/WSUWinterSchool22.
n Swedish pancakes: Wear your green while enjoying Swedish pancakes from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon.
n Boys & Girls Clubs breakfast: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County will hold its 2022 annual breakfast virtually at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 16. Sponsors who sign up before March 1 will receive breakfast boxes. Information on sponsorships: Events Manager Shelby Munson, 360-610-7929 or shelby.munson@skagitclubs.org. More information: Ian Faley, 360-202-9021, ifaley@skagitclubs.org. skagitclubs.org.
n Skagit Chili & Chowder Cook-Off: The event featuring amateurs and professionals will take place Saturday, April 2, at Farmstrong Brewing Company in Mount Vernon. Top prize is $150 in each category, determined by a crowd vote. $25 entry fee. To secure a sponsorship or to sign up, contact Jeremy Kindlund at Jeremy@MountVernonChamber.com.
n ”The Goose is Loose” Fun Run: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, beginning and ending at Heritage Park in downtown Stanwood. Families with strollers and dogs on leash are welcome. A light breakfast will be served before the race. Registration: $30 with T-shirt before April 10, $35 with T-shirt April 11-22, $40 day of registration with T-shirt (while supplies last). runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k.
n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.
n La Conner Guitar Festival: The La Conner Guitar Festival is scheduled for May 13-15. Highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.
n 2022 free parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Free days are:
Wednesday, March 9 - Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.
Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday.
Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.
Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.
Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.
Sunday, June 19 - Juneteenth.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
n New exhibit: The Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner, is featuring a new exhibit, “1968: The Year That Rocked Washington.” Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: Adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.
n Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com.
n Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Information: Washington State Gamblers Anonymous (1-800-222-5542).
