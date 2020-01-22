Comedian Paula Poundstone has over the years helped television watchers, podcast listeners and book readers bust a gut time and time again.
She also does stand-up and is coming to the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon for a show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, as part of her cross-country tour for 2020.
Tickets to the show, which is bound to include cat jokes inspired by any one of her 12 felines, cost $39 to $69. For more information, visit lincolntheatre.org or paulapoundstone.com.
Previous stand-up shows have prominently featured laughs about cats, with one show called “Cats, Cops and Stuff” and another “Look What the Cat Dragged In.”
Poundstone, who also calls herself a humorist, is known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. She has also confessed to collecting hotel soaps when on tours.
Off stage, Poundstone has been featured on the big screen as “Forgetter Paula” in the movie “Inside Out,” has starred in two of her own television series, and been a guest on shows hosted by Stephen Colbert, Carson Daly, Jay Leno and David Letterman.
She hosts her own podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula” — complete with, yes, content about cats — and is frequently featured on NPR’s podcast “Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell me!”
Among Poundstone’s accolades are a No. 1-ranked book on the Amazon Bestsellers list for humor, inclusion on Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comics of All Time, an American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-Up, and a show named by TIME Magazine and fellow comedian Tig Notaro as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever.
