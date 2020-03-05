Some people hear about the Marysville Opera House and assume only operatic acts play there, but this weekend’s show is proof of why that is wrong.
The five-piece band Pearl Django will be playing at the venue, 1225 Third St., Marysville, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Pearl Django has been performing for over two decades, lighting up crowds with its extensive repertoire.
The internationally acclaimed five-piece band dabbles in traditional jazz classics and original compositions with impressive string work and a signature swing style.
Tickets are $15, advanced tickets recommended at marysvillewa.org.
