PechaKucha: In Japan, it means “chatter” or “chit chat”; in the United States, it means a good time is in store.
PechaKucha is a fast-paced presentation in which 20 slides are shown for 20 seconds each. The theme for the presentations is “Especially Special.”
The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner.
Seven speakers, including local photographers and artists, will give their quick presentations, sticking to 20 seconds per slide.
Attendance is free.
