STANWOOD — The Camano Animal Shelter Association has made special arrangements for Santa Claus to hang out from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, to take some pictures with some pets. There will be a break in the fun from noon to 1:30 p.m.

CASA and Santa will be at the Skagit Farmers Supply Country Store, 8815 272nd St. NW.

For $20, each pet owner walks away with four pictures of their pet with Old Saint Nick. Proceeds support the shelter.

