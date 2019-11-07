Pickett House Museum
Edradine Hovde photo

BELLINGHAM — Over 150 years ago, Captain George E. Pickett arrived on the shore of Bellingham Bay to build Fort Bellingham.

Now, his house is open to those interested in learning more about local history.

Tours will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Pickett House Museum, 910 Bancroft St.

The house was built as a residence for Pickett during his time in the area, making it one of the oldest wooden structures in Washington state.

