OAK HARBOR — Help preserve the great outdoors by joining the Bowman Bay work party on Friday, Aug. 16.

Volunteers are invited to lend the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group a hand in maintaining coastal habitats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bowman Bay on the Pacific Northwest Trail.

Earlier in the year volunteers worked hard planting in the area, and now those plants need to be watered and weeded. Plus, the volunteer hours can be logged for school or Scout requirements, or simply as bonding time with family or friends.

Volunteering is free, snacks and tools provided.

Contact 360-366-0172 for more information.

