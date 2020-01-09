wedding

Here comes the bride ... to the Skagit Wedding Show.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, brides and grooms from around the region will flock to Tuliptown, 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon.

This is the place where couples can connect with vendors from multiple counties and start to plan the big day.

Tickets are $8 per person at cceventplanning.com.

