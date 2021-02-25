The details for Burlington’s annual Berry Dairy Days are taking shape but the festival will have a different look in 2021, according to a news release Tuesday.
The festival, which is usually held in mid-June, features numerous food vendors, days of live music and other entertainment, and its signature dessert — legendary strawberry shortcake.
Alyssa Pitcher, the chamber’s marketing and tourism coordinator, said event dates have not been set. She said it’s more likely events will be spread out in June than held in one weekend.
“While the Burlington Chamber of Commerce cannot host the full festival, we are happy to announce that we are working with the Burlington Events Committee and the City of Burlington to keep the Berry Dairy Days spirit alive during this pandemic,” the release said.
“As we look forward to a resumption of our festivals, the City of Burlington is excited to partner with the Burlington Chamber of Commerce to bring a 2021 version of the Berry Dairy Days to Skagit County, providing us an opportunity to reflect upon our rich agricultural heritage,” Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said in the release.
Due to the unknowns of COVID-19 mandates, and an effort to maintain public health safety, the event will largely be taking place online, according to the release.
The City of Burlington has suspended special events permits for the time being and is not encouraging large groups to gather, the release added.
“Berry Dairy Days has been such an important, meaningful festival for the Skagit community celebrating Skagit County’s culture since 1937,” said Steph Vervaart, director of operations and Berry Dairy Days event coordinator. “The safety of the community is our first concern during this pandemic.”
“Instead of looking at this as a negative we are focused on creating memorable experiences; we can still come together as a community to celebrate Burlington agriculture and support local businesses even if it will look different this year,” Pitcher said in the release.
“Berry Dairy Days has been a consistent part of the Skagit County community for the past 84 years,” according to the release. “The festival continues to celebrate Burlington’s history, agriculture, farming, traditions and community.”
