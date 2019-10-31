Sedro-Woolley is hosting a crazy party this Saturday, Nov. 2, at Riverfront Park … it’s a planting party.

The city’s parks department is partnering with Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group to finish planting trees and building trails so that the habitat can be improved. The day starts at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 1 p.m.

All ages are invited to this party. Snacks, work gloves and tools are provided. Efforts such as these are to improve and restore salmon habitat throughout the area.

