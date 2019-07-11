MARYSVILLE — Marysville invites the community to step outside and watch a movie together.
Popcorn in the Park Outdoor Movies is back for another summer of outdoor entertainment.
The first movie of the season is at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) on Saturday, July 13, at Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, but there’s plenty of fun to take part in prior to the main event.
In honor of that night’s movie, “A Dog’s Way Home,” the folks from Save-A-Mutt will be in the park at 7 p.m. talking about their mission to rescue dogs. There will also be a puppy or two to sweeten the presentation and introduce potential rescue families to the pups that need homes.
Admission is free.
