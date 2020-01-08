BELLINGHAM — The internationally renowned a cappella group Sweet Honey in the Rock will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Mount Baker Theatre.
The African American ensemble draws on the music of the black church and speaks to the civil rights movement and social justice movements of the past and present, according to a news release.
The group weaves together blues, spirituals, traditional gospel hymns, rap, reggae, African chants, Hip Hop, ancient lullabies and jazz improvisation in soulful harmonies that are occasionally accompanied by hand percussion instruments.
The ensemble is composed of Ysaye Maria Barnwell, Nitanju Bolade Casel, Aisha Kahlil, Carol Maillard, Louise Robinson and Shirley Childress Saxton.
Tickets are $30.50, $40.50, $50.50 and $50.90. mountbakertheatre.com or 360-734-6080.
