Pumpkin Pitch and Harvest Festival
 Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald file

BURLINGTON — It’s pumpkin season again, which means the Pumpkin Pitch is right around the corner.

The annual slinging of the squashes is Burlington’s way of celebrating the season, that and a Harvest Festival.

This year’s Pumpkin Pitch and Harvest Festival is all day Saturday, Sept. 28, at Skagit River Park, 1100 S. Skagit St.

The pitch starts at 10 a.m., when folks put their medieval trebuchet skills to the test and compete to fling their pumpkin. All day long, kids are invited to try their hand at engineering with zucchini car races.

There are also inflatable slides, tractor touching, face painting, pie-eating challenges and all the food vendors one could hope for.

Admission, parking and activities are all free.

