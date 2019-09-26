BURLINGTON — It’s pumpkin season again, which means the Pumpkin Pitch is right around the corner.
The annual slinging of the squashes is Burlington’s way of celebrating the season, that and a Harvest Festival.
This year’s Pumpkin Pitch and Harvest Festival is all day Saturday, Sept. 28, at Skagit River Park, 1100 S. Skagit St.
The pitch starts at 10 a.m., when folks put their medieval trebuchet skills to the test and compete to fling their pumpkin. All day long, kids are invited to try their hand at engineering with zucchini car races.
There are also inflatable slides, tractor touching, face painting, pie-eating challenges and all the food vendors one could hope for.
Admission, parking and activities are all free.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.