With drizzly weather back in season, it just might be time to start thinking about creating a rain garden, and what better way to be inspired than on a rain garden walking tour in Everett?
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, join a walk through historic north Everett and learn how rain gardens collect, absorb and filter the rain that runs off roofs.
The tour starts at Washington Oakes Piano Lounge, 1717 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, then heads out on the town to different rain gardens in the area. Come dressed for weather.
Tickets are free, but make sure to register online at eventbrite.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.