Rain Garden
With drizzly weather back in season, it just might be time to start thinking about creating a rain garden, and what better way to be inspired than on a rain garden walking tour in Everett?

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, join a walk through historic north Everett and learn how rain gardens collect, absorb and filter the rain that runs off roofs.

The tour starts at Washington Oakes Piano Lounge, 1717 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, then heads out on the town to different rain gardens in the area. Come dressed for weather.

Tickets are free, but make sure to register online at eventbrite.com.

