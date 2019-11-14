LYNDEN — Holiday season is almost in full swing, and the Red Barn Holiday Market has everything shoppers need.

The fifth annual Red Barn Holiday Market will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds.

This market has something for everyone: handcrafted goods, clothing for loved ones of all ages, vintage treasure, boutique items and many more gift-worthy buys.

Admission is $7 for ladies night on Friday and includes a drink ticket and snacks, as well as live demos at select vendor booths.

More from this section

Load comments