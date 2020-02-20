pic

The groundhog predicted an early spring this year, and the folks at Red Barn Market are following in suit by hosting a spring market this weekend in Lynden.

The Red Barn Spring Market brings over 60 vendors of all kinds for two days of shopping. The market opens with a special ladies night out from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, with raffles, treats and classes.

The market picks up Saturday, Feb. 22, for shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., all at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1775 Front St., Lynden.

Tickets are $8 for Friday and can be used for both days of shopping. redbarnmarketevents.com.

