The groundhog predicted an early spring this year, and the folks at Red Barn Market are following in suit by hosting a spring market this weekend in Lynden.
The Red Barn Spring Market brings over 60 vendors of all kinds for two days of shopping. The market opens with a special ladies night out from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, with raffles, treats and classes.
The market picks up Saturday, Feb. 22, for shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., all at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1775 Front St., Lynden.
Tickets are $8 for Friday and can be used for both days of shopping. redbarnmarketevents.com.
