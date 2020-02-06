Oh, February. The month of Valentine’s Day, which we all know is about one thing: chocolate. And red wine.
The North Sound Red Wine & Chocolate Weekend has teamed up with five local wineries to celebrate the season of love and romance.
From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, folks can visit any of five wineries to have their tastebuds delighted:
n Skagit Crest Vineyard & Winery, 105 N. First St., Suite 1, La Conner
n Dusty Cellars, 529 Michael Way, Camano Island
n Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley
n Edward Lynne Cellars, 748 Vineyard Lane, Camano Island
n Skagit Cellars, 105 N. First St., La Conner
