Oh, February. The month of Valentine’s Day, which we all know is about one thing: chocolate. And red wine.

The North Sound Red Wine & Chocolate Weekend has teamed up with five local wineries to celebrate the season of love and romance.

From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, folks can visit any of five wineries to have their tastebuds delighted:

n Skagit Crest Vineyard & Winery, 105 N. First St., Suite 1, La Conner

n Dusty Cellars, 529 Michael Way, Camano Island

n Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley

n Edward Lynne Cellars, 748 Vineyard Lane, Camano Island

n Skagit Cellars, 105 N. First St., La Conner

