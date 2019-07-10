Small-airplane enthusiasts will converge Friday at the annual Concrete Old-Fashioned Fly-in.
The event, which runs through Sunday at Mears Field, 7879 S. Superior Ave., attracts dozens of single-engine propeller planes and their owners for a weekend of talking shop, demonstrations and awards.
Attendees can bring their vintage aircraft for judging by event organizers.
The event is also host to a vintage car show.
Fire District 10 will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the cafeteria of nearby Concrete High School. All proceeds will benefit the school’s scholarship fund.
Food trucks and live bluegrass music will be present all day Saturday.
More information is available at concrete-wa.com/fly-in.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.