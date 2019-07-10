Small-airplane enthusiasts will converge Friday at the annual Concrete Old-Fashioned Fly-in.

The event, which runs through Sunday at Mears Field, 7879 S. Superior Ave., attracts dozens of single-engine propeller planes and their owners for a weekend of talking shop, demonstrations and awards.

Attendees can bring their vintage aircraft for judging by event organizers.

The event is also host to a vintage car show.

Fire District 10 will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the cafeteria of nearby Concrete High School. All proceeds will benefit the school’s scholarship fund.

Food trucks and live bluegrass music will be present all day Saturday.

More information is available at concrete-wa.com/fly-in.

