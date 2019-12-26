MOUNT VERNON — There are times when an event surpasses that simple nomenclature and tears into the realm of an experience.
Such will be the case when the Blind Boys of Alabama take to the Lincoln Theatre stage on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The Blind Boys of Alabama are a phenomenon unto themselves, with a history as rich as the riffs they play and as strong as their voices.
The group has the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern-day innovators.
Their one-of-a-kind work is historical, Biblical and continues to stand the test of time.
The Blind Boys of Alabama are not just gospel singers borrowing from old traditions; the group helped to define those traditions in 20th century and almost singlehandedly created a new gospel sound for the 21st, according to the release.
Since the original members first sang together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s (including Jimmy Carter, who leads the group today), the band has persevered through seven decades to become one of the most recognized and decorated roots music groups in the world.
Touring throughout the South during the Jim Crow era of the 1940s and 1950s, the group flourished thanks to their unique sound, which blended the close harmonies of early jubilee gospel with the more fervent improvisations of hard gospel.
In the early 1960s, the band sang at benefits for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and was a part of the soundtrack to the Civil Rights movement.
The Blind Boys of Alabama followings may have waned, however, they musical beliefs have held steadfast and saw a rebirth in the 1980s.
It’s almost unbelievable that a group of blind African American singers, who started out touring during a time of whites-only bathrooms, restaurants and hotels, went on to win five Grammy awards, a Lifetime Achievement Grammy, be inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and to perform at the White House for three presidents.
The group has been hailed as “gospel titans” by Rolling Stone and has collaborated with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Prince and Lou Reed, and has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.
