Bassoonist Anna Marsh has the honor of kicking off the 2020 Salish Sea Early Music Festival.

The concert series, which brings well-trained, early-music artists to the stage, runs on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Jan. 22 to May 12.

The first performance is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church, 18101 Fir Island Road, Conway. Admission is by donation (suggested $15-25).

Marsh will be joined by baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan, violinist and violist Courtney Kuroda, and violist Victoria Gunn.

For a full festival lineup and schedule, visit salishseafestival.org/skagit.

