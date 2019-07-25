SAMISH ISLAND — The 23rd annual Samish Island Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Samish Island Community Center, 11292 Blue Heron Road.
Photographer Kitty Bluhm is this year’s featured artist. Work from more than 40 artists will be for sale, including jewelry, woodworking, glass, baskets, quilts, paintings, tiles and more. Ten percent of all sales support the community center.
Three bands will perform. The Mudflat Ramblers kick off the day at 10:30 a.m., followed by the 7:20 String Band at noon and PK Dwyer at 2 p.m.
The festival will also include a beer garden and pub food.
Entry is free; please leave pets at home.
