MARBLEMOUNT — The Northwest Sasquatch Conference and Festival is all about Sasquatch, or Bigfoot, and theories on where this creature might be.

The conference will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Marblemount Community Hall, 60155 Highway 20.

This year’s keynote speaker is Thom Cantrall, a Sasquatch investigator and author.

There will be speakers, an open mic, flutist Peter Ali, a Sasquatch river-rafting guide, Sasquatch calling contest, raffles and door prizes.

Admission is $10 per day, children under 12 are free.

