MARBLEMOUNT — The Northwest Sasquatch Conference and Festival is all about Sasquatch, or Bigfoot, and theories on where this creature might be.
The conference will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Marblemount Community Hall, 60155 Highway 20.
This year’s keynote speaker is Thom Cantrall, a Sasquatch investigator and author.
There will be speakers, an open mic, flutist Peter Ali, a Sasquatch river-rafting guide, Sasquatch calling contest, raffles and door prizes.
Admission is $10 per day, children under 12 are free.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.