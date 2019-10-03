CONCRETE — There’s something spooky in the air this fall, and the Concrete Ghost Walk just might identify the source, or at the very least have a fun time trying to do so.
The annual ghost walk takes visitors through the town of Concrete and explains the ghoulish legends of death that may haunt the town, as well as historical context and the occasional laugh.
The tour will take place at 6 and 8 p.m. every Saturday in October. Advanced tickets are required ($15) and the tour starts at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete.
Due to the terrifying nature of the tour, no children under 16 are allowed. Information at ghostwalk.bpt.me.
