BELLINGHAM — What’s better than seafood? An entire weekend dedicated to seafood.
SeaFeast kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Squalicum Harbor with vendors and almost every kind of seafood you could ever hope for.
There are also educational activities like meeting local fishermen, touring boats and seafood plants and more. The festival will also feature a rotating schedule of local music.
Harbor festivities run until 8 p.m. and then the party moves downtown. Starting at 6 p.m., Boundary Bay, 1107 Railroad Ave., Honey Moon Mead & Cider, 1053 N. State St. Alley, and the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., will open their doors for poems, songs, sea shanties and salty stories to fill the air.
On Sunday, the festival resumes at 10 a.m. at the Squalicum Harbor and continues until 4 p.m.
SeaFeast is free to enjoy, but there are several activities that require tickets or purchase. Visit bellinghamseafeast.org to learn more.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.