Leprechaun Quest

Calling all those with eagle eyes: There’s a quest afoot.

That’s right, now’s the chance to get in on Leprechaun Quest in downtown Snohomish.

Until March 17, nearly 20 businesses will have a secret leprechaun hidden within their doors, and it’s up to the questers to track them down.

Interested players can grab an entry form from any participating merchant and start the quest.

At least 15 stamps must be on each form in order to be eligible for one of five “Pot O’Prizes.”

For a list of participating merchants, visit historicdowntownsnohomish.org/leprechaun-quest.

