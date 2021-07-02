Summer has arrived. Dry road conditions and sunny weather create the sweet spot for road travel.
Every time you hit the road, it is important to secure your vehicle load. Unsecured loads cause up to 300 crashes in Washington each year and create up to 40% of roadside litter.
Let’s make this summer different by changing that. Here are some tips for securing your load for when rubber meets the road.
Stock up
Keep cargo nets, tarps, ropes, bungee cords and straps in your truck to make sure you always have what you need to secure your cargo. You may need tie-down hooks or eye bolts on your vehicle as well.
Strap down
Securely fasten all large items directly to your vehicle, including tarps and covers.
Seal tight and cover
Make sure boxes, bags and garbage cans are tightly closed and covered to keep contents from blowing away.
Get organized
Lay tall items flat and put lighter cargo at the bottom of the load so heavier objects can hold them down.
Follow through
Run straps through and around items — especially large items like hand trucks, ladders, furniture and mattresses.
Tidy up
Remove any loose pieces of trash from your truck, trailer or boat that could blow out while driving.
Check regularly
Nothing you’re hauling should be able to slide, shift or fall out. If you hear whipping or rattling sounds while driving, stop and check your cargo.
Ask questions
Before leaving the driveway in your vehicle, look over your load and ask yourself a few of these simple questions:
n Would I feel my family was safe if they were driving behind me?
n Will my load stay secure if I have to brake suddenly, hit a bump, turn a corner or go uphill?
n Is there any chance of debris falling or blowing out of my vehicle?
nIf it rains, will any of my cargo break down?
n Did I double-check my load to make sure it is secure?
Talk to your friends, family and co-workers and make sure they do not head out before safely securing cargo on and in their vehicles.
If you see an unsecured load while driving, or you see something fall off a vehicle that could cause a crash or injure someone, call 911.
Littering and driving with an unsecured vehicle load are against the law in Washington, with fines up to $5,000. Some local jurisdictions have stricter laws and may charge an unsecured load fee at their facilities.
While two out of three drivers always secure their load, our community still needs every driver’s help. Even if it’s a short trip, you’re going slow, or you’re hauling items that seem heavy enough to stay put, securing your load is vital to keeping roads safe and litter-free.
So whatever you’re hauling this summer, secure your load for safer roads.
