SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It’s all about beer and giving back to the community in Sedro-Woolley on Saturday.
The third annual Sedro-Woolley Brewfest will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and Heritage Hammer Square will be filled with breweries and fans of those breweries.
The event benefits Helping Hands Food Bank of Sedro-Woolley and the $35 admission allows guests to taste five brews. Additional tastes will available to purchase. There will be food, music from Whiskey Fever and World’s Finest, raffles and surprises.
This year’s event features 40 regional breweries and cideries. The goal is to raise $50,000 for the food bank, and each dollar spent goes toward that goal.
