The Serenity Princess Ball invites all aspiring princes and princesses to dress up, dance and meet other princes and princesses at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Anacortes Christian Church, 1211 M Ave., Anacortes.
There will be music, kids crafts, face painting, raffles, snacks and more. Each attendee will be given a tiara or crown at the door, and there will be a photo booth set up so each royal guest can remember the ball for years to come.
Tickets are by donation and the funds are donated to the Serenity Thomas Foundation which awards annual scholarships to local residents and raises awareness for pediatric cancer.
