Enough with festivals about music, or food, or beer. It’s time for a festival about something more philosophical. Welcome to Sh’Bang, A Festival of Ideas.
Sh’Bang is an all-inclusive eclectic arts festival with dozens of live bands and countless wonders to behold. The three-day festival is hosted at the Lookout Arts Quarry, 246 Old Highway 99 N., Bellingham.
As a festival of ideas, creativity and expression is encouraged for all guests. That means dressing up, bringing crafts, circus props and pretty much anything that you can think of. This festival has swimming, on-site camping and free parking for those who carpool.
The must-see event of the weekend is Sh’Bang’s annual soapbox derby through the quarry. There are also plenty of workshops and art installations. Tickets are $140 for the weekend, $50-60 per day. Meal plans are available for $99, kids under 5 are free. No dogs.
Find out more about the jam-packed wild weekend at shbangfest.com.
