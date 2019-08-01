Twelfth Night

Brandon J. Simmons as Olivia, Jason Marr as Orsino and Michael Monicatti as Viola in “Twelfth Night.”

 HMMM Production

EVERETT — Watch the classic tale of love lost and love found at Seattle Shakespeare’s production of “Twelfth Night” on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The show, featuring an all-male cast, is free and will be staged at 5:30 p.m. in Wiggums Hollow Park, 2808 10th St.

