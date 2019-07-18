An epic love triangle, a fairy-filled celebration, and a Shakespearean twist on classic children’s stories: All come to pass at Shakespeare Northwest’s 18th annual Skagit River Shakespeare Festival.
“Twelfth Night,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Once Upon a Shakespearean Tale” will join to create a comedic trifecta available from July 19 to Aug. 17 in a unique outdoor setting.
At the Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheater, a moss-layered quarry rises to meet the sky. In the grassy clearing below, an audience will soon pile in — blankets and chairs in tow — to watch one or many of this summer’s productions.
“It’s an intimate space,” said artistic director Eal Lundquist. “We’ve had a buck come up and sit on the ridge and watch the show. We’ve had bats fly over. Nature likes to participate too, even mosquitoes.”
At a recent “Twelfth Night” rehearsal, director Bjorn Whitney worked with actors on the wide stage. Even without an audience, the space is immaculate and simplistic — with dense forest surrounding a small stage, behind which a gray slab of rock offers the sole backdrop.
On performance days, Whitney said it’s “a race against the sun,” as only one floodlight is used to guide the audience in.
But at a midday rehearsal, the sun was high and the bugs less present. Sedro-Woolley High School junior Jessica Walgren worked on delivering lines, her passion filling the arena.
Whitney is taking “Twelfth Night” in a new direction by adding a 1980s twist. The play will stick true to the original plot — with a shipwrecked Viola disguising herself as a man before getting stuck in a messy love triangle — while adding some musical and fashion elements straight out of the most wacky decade of the last century.
“’Twelfth Night’ is a show that lends itself to many different looks and concepts,” Whitney said. When he decided to change up the time period, he thought: What could be better than the ’80s?
Whitney’s production will alternate evenings with the classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Jessie Spangler.
And for the second time, Shakespeare Northwest is bringing back its original Shakespeare in the Parks show and touring production “Once Upon a Shakespearean Tale” — a laugh-out-loud comedy that pulls popular children’s stories into the world of Shakespeare.
On July 27, “Once Upon a Shakespearean Tale” will be performed at the amphitheater, as part of the beloved Ironman performance. From 1 p.m. well into the evening, Shakespeare Northwest will present each of its three productions.
“It’s a great way to introduce people to Shakespeare,” said Lundquist.
For information on showtimes and tickets, visit shakesnw.org or find “Shakespeare Northwest” on Facebook.
