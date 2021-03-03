MOUNT VERNON — At the Lincoln Theatre on Monday night, masked volunteers stood at the concession stand behind a plexiglass barrier as the smell of popcorn filled the lobby.
As moviegoers entered the theater, Fred Beeks — playing the Lincoln’s original 1926 Wurlitzer organ, a relic of the silent film days — provided background music.
After the roughly 20 audience members took their seats in the 489-seat theater, the lights dimmed and a screening of “Promising Young Woman” began.
The Lincoln held its first in-person screenings on Friday, Sunday and Monday since Skagit County moved to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington plan on Feb. 14. In Phase 2, theaters can operate at 25% capacity.
The Lincoln sold a total of 42 tickets for the three screenings. The most sold was 20 tickets for the Sunday matinee.
“We’re not getting huge crowds now,” projectionist David Austin said. “People aren’t comfortable with it.”
Even though crowds have been small, holding in-person screenings serves another purpose for the Lincoln.
“It’s more about (having) a presence and that we’re still here,” Austin said.
While the Lincoln did not have any additional in-person screenings scheduled as of Wednesday, it continues to offer private screening parties and virtual films and concerts.
Movie theaters in Anacortes and at Cascade Mall in Burlington have also reopened at 25% capacity.
Even though attendance has been low, theater staff say they are optimistic that more patrons will return as COVID-19 numbers fall and vaccinations increase, and as more films return to the big screen.
Eager to return
Even though many have adapted to streaming movies during the pandemic, going to a theater is still a draw for some.
Baylie Johnson and sister Brooke Johnson, and their friend, Caitlin Hanan, all of Camano Island, attended the Monday night screening at the Lincoln.
“(My sister and I) used to go to the movies once a week, it was our thing to do,” Baylie Johnson said.
She said the group felt comfortable going to the movies on a Monday, assuming it would be less crowded, and knowing masks would be required. (Facial coverings must be worn at all times, except to eat or drink while seated.)
“It’s been hard staying home and doing nothing,” Baylie Johnson said.
Cindy Heath and Lincoln Theatre bookkeeper Peggy Erickson also attended the screening.
“We like the atmosphere,” Heath said. “It’s good to get out of the house.”
Challenges of reopening
Roger Gietzen, the Lincoln’s executive director, said the Lincoln has an advantage over smaller theaters because it can seat 122 people at 25% capacity and easily maintain social distancing.
He said the theater has a ventilation system that brings in outside air, helping reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 indoors.
Gietzen said the challenge is if patrons are ready to go to the movies again.
“I was pleased with the turnout, especially on Sunday and Monday, but it’s not enough to pay the bills,” he said.
Gietzen said the theater needs to sell about 50 tickets a night to break even.
Aside from a brief opening last fall, the theater has been shut down for most of the pandemic, and has been surviving on an emergency fund and government aid.
In January, the Lincoln furloughed about half its staff due to the challenges stemming from the shutdown.
Gietzen said the theater plans to apply for new COVID-19 relief funding for the arts, which will come from a COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress in December. He said the theater will be eligible for a grant equal to 45% of its 2019 gross revenue, and that the funding would help pay employees and other expenses.
Gietzen said the Lincoln will continue to offer in-person screenings, as long as they are permitted, but will be choosy about what films it screens.
“If it’s not something we feel like people are interested in seeing, we’re not going to book a film,” he said. “When we’re already losing money, it’s tough to do a movie and lose more.”
However, he said there is reason to be optimistic.
“I do think people are getting more comfortable about returning,” Gietzen said.
Anacortes Cinemas is barely breaking even since reopening several weeks ago, said Jeff Brein, managing partner at Far Away Entertainment, which operates eight movie theaters in the Pacific Northwest including the Anacortes theater.
He said aside from patrons’ comfort level returning to the movies, another issue is that some studios are sending films straight to streaming services, limiting the films available for the big screen.
Brein said studios are waiting for more of the country to reopen, especially in key markets such as New York and Los Angeles, before they release films on the big screen.
“We’re really optimistic that by May and June, with vaccinations, (lower COVID-19) numbers, and better movies, things will be much improved as we get into summer, which is a pretty busy period for us,” he said.
Brein said his company also plans to apply for the new COVID-19 relief funding that is available to theaters.
Other ways to experience movies, music
During the extended shutdown, the Lincoln has pivoted to other strategies to stay afloat.
Since January, the theater has offered in-person screenings for private parties. In Phase 1, parties were limited to one household, but Phase 2 permits more than one household.
Gietzen said households are required to stay in “family pods” and socially distance themselves from other households. The prices per screening are $200 for Lincoln members and $250 for non-members.
He said four private screenings are booked for this weekend.
“People are really enjoying them,” he said.
The Lincoln is also doing a live virtual concert series, with performances scheduled every Saturday through June. Area bands play on the Lincoln’s stage and performances are streamed on YouTube (donations are suggested).
Gietzen said the theater is exploring the possibility of allowing a live audience at limited capacity.
The theater continues to offer Quarantine Cinema online, and its Popcorn Pop-up video rental program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.