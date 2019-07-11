Trish Hatley

CAMANO ISLAND — The Trish Hatley Quartet is coming to town for a show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road.

Trish Hatley leads the group with her smooth jazz vocals, backed up by Reuel Lubag on piano, Michael Glenn on bass and Stephen Schatz on drums.

The quartet isn’t Hatley’s only project; the singer keeps busy between the quartet and the vocal jazz trio Trish, Hans & Phil. She’s also appeared in several Pop Symphony concerts and jumps on the opportunity to sing with the best big bands around.

Hatley’s style borrows the tunes from the Great American Songbook, but brings her own modern twist to the material.

She’s produced eight studio albums, six with the Trish Hatley Quintet and two with Trish, Hans & Phil.

Tickets are $20.

