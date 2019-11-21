MOUNT VERNON — Wine, beer, spirits: three of Skagit Valley’s finest offerings, and this weekend selections of the best of each are all in one place at the Skagit Wine and Beer Festival.
Wineries like Cakebread Cellars, Caymus Vineyards, Domaine Carneros and Dunham Cellars will all be on hand at the festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Eaglemont Golf Club, 4800 Eaglemont Drive.
Breweries including Anacortes Brewing, Skagit River Brewing, Farmstrong Brewing Co. and Cardinal Craft Brewing will also be at the festival.
There will also be a variety of ciders and spirits including Lost Giants Cider, Probably Shouldn’t Distillery and others.
Not only will there be beverages, but thoughtfully paired culinary creations as well as offerings from Forte Chocolates and Gothberg Farms.
Tickets are $60 for admission, and $110 for couples. mountvernonchamber.com/skagit-wine-beer-fest.
