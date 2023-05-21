The Skagit Community Band will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Friday with a concert and silent auction at Maple Hall in La Conner.

The band was formed in the early 1960s to include community players through Skagit Valley College’s night school program, according to a news release from the band.


