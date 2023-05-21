The Skagit Community Band will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Friday with a concert and silent auction at Maple Hall in La Conner.
The band was formed in the early 1960s to include community players through Skagit Valley College’s night school program, according to a news release from the band.
In the early years, the band, then known as the Skagit Valley Community Concert Band, and its spinoff big band, The Skagitones, played events such as weddings, picnics and reunions.
In later years, it performed at civic events, and openings of rest stops, library wings and the Skagit County Jail.
The band currently has six concerts a year in La Conner and Anacortes, and plays at Skagit Valley College’s graduation ceremonies, according to the release.
Over the years the Skagit Community Band has had a half dozen musical directors and conductors, who have led the band’s 40 to 60 players. Those directors include David Follingstad, Jon Milas, Keith Eide, Vicki Archer and Vince Fejeran. Fejeran has been with the band the past 30 years.
The release states that the band has long provided a space for young musicians to solo, has offered support for beginners and has helped school programs with instruments, equipment repair and fundraising.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the band survived by morphing into smaller ensembles, practicing outdoors and recording concerts to be put online.
“We learned some lessons during that time,” Board President Susanne Kuykendall said in the release. “We stepped up communication with our audiences and members and emerged even stronger on the other side ready to harness long awaited performances when we went live again.”
The anniversary celebration will include auction bidding and a no-host bar starting at 7 p.m. and the concert at 7:30. Though admission is free, donations will be accepted.
