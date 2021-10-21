Orchestral music can be a powerful thing, and as it makes a triumphant return to McIntyre Hall this week, it brings with it extra emotional weight, according to Skagit Symphony Music Director Michael Wheatley.
The musical sounds filling the space Saturday night will be among the first since the Mount Vernon venue closed its doors to in-person events in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been an emotional journey to bringing back the orchestra, comprised of musicians from all over the region, including Anacortes, Wheatley said. The first rehearsal was just after Labor Day.
Saturday’s concert — “Paris: The City of Lights” — kicks off the new season, with a live performance in front of an audience for the first time as a group in more than 19 months.
“I expected this ensemble to need a warmup and time to get back into the groove,” Wheatley said. “Instead, it was like they were shot out of a cannon. They were so into it and so ready to perform. They sound better than ever.”
Skagit Symphony saw its 2020 season when the pandemic shut down performing arts and other live events around the world.
The symphony players weren’t silent during the time away from their regular performances, Wheatley said. They were engaged and approached each new challenge with enthusiasm, he said.
He pulled together virtual ensembles and saw his players perform in small groups.
“We wanted to stay connected to the community as much as possible,” he said. “I’m very proud of the work we did during the pandemic.”
Still, it’s not the same as performing together as one group.
It’s hard to play in a small group when you are used to the sound of more than 60 musicians and a full chorus, he said.
The Symphony will have about 50 players and one guest vocalist (soprano Natalie Buickians of Los Angeles will perform multiple arias) on Saturday, but not a chorus. The hope is that in the new year, it can build back up eventually have multiple choruses joining in, Wheatley said.
Vaccines are currently required to be a part of the symphony. When that mandate was put in place by the board, roughly 94% of the symphony was already vaccinated, he said. The new rules meant a loss of a couple players.
Masks are also required at rehearsals, and bell covers are placed on the woodwind and brass instruments. Musicians are spaced out, and the area is ventilated.
“I am so, so happy and grateful to be making live music together again,” said Barbara Baker, a violinist from Anacortes.
